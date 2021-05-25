SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds STAY, LDKB, MFNC, And LEAF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company and its paired-share REIT, ESH Hospitality, Inc., by funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, STAY shareholders will receive $19.50 in cash for each share of STAY common stock that they hold. If you own STAY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/stay/

Landmark Bancorp, Inc.(OTC: LDKB)WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Landmark Bancorp, Inc.(OTC: LDKB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. ("Fidelity"). Under the terms of the agreement, LDKB shareholders will receive $3.26 in cash and 0.272 shares of Fidelity common stock for each LDKB share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $18.38 based upon Fidelity's May 24, 2021 closing price of $55.60. If you own LDKB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ldkb/

Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) - Get Report WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mackinac Financial Corporation (MFNC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. ("Nicolet"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MFNC shareholders will receive $4.64 in cash and 0.22 shares of Nicolet common stock for each MFNC share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $21.93 based upon Nicolet's May 24, 2021 closing price of $78.60. If you own MFNC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mfnc/

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Graham Holdings Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LEAF shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash for each share of LEAF common stock that they hold. If you own LEAF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/leaf/

