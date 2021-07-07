SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SLCT, DISCA, LORL, SBBP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Select Bancorp, Inc. (SLCT) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Select Bancorp, Inc. (SLCT) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First Bancorp. Pursuant to the merger agreement, SLCT shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of First Bancorp common stock for each SLCT share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $16.14 based upon First Bancorp's July 6, 2021 closing price of $39.55. If you own SLCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/slct/

Discovery Inc.(NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) ("Discovery") in connection with the company's agreement with AT&T Inc. ("AT&T") to combine WarnerMedia's entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone entertainment company. AT&T's shareholders will receive stock representing 71% of the new company with Discovery shareholders owning 29%. If you own DISCA, DISCB or DISCK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/DISCA-DISCB-DISCK/

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) - Get Report in connection with the proposed combination of LORL and Telesat Canada ("Telesat") into a new Canadian public company ("New Telesat"). Under the terms of the agreement, LORL shareholders can elect common shares of New Telesat or units of a Canadian limited partnership for each share of LORL they own. If you own LORL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/lorl/

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Xeris"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, SBBP shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of Xeris common stock for each share of SBBP common stock they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $3.09 based upon Xeris' July 6, 2021 closing price of $3.94. If you own SBBP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/sbbp/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-slct-disca-lorl-sbbp-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301327212.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP