SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ROG, RRD, MNR, And HRC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Rogers Corporation (ROG) - Get Rogers Corporation Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $277.00 per share in cash for each share of Rogers common stock that they hold. If you own ROG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rog

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD )

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) - Get R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Report, in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $8.52 per share in cash for each share of R. R. Donnelley & Sons common stock that they hold. If you own RRD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rrd

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) - Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Class A Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) - Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Class A Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Logistics Properties Trust. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $21.00 per share in cash for each share of Monmouth common stock that they hold. If you own MNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mnr

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) - Get Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) - Get Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Baxter International Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HRC shareholders will receive $156.00 per share in cash for each share of HRC common stock that they hold. If you own HRC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hrc

