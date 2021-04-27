SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds RMBL, STAY, And LDKB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of RumbleOn, Inc. (RMBL) - Get Report in connection with the company's acquisition of privately-held RideNow Powersports ("RideNow"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, RMBL will combine with up to 46 entities operating under the RideNow brand for a total consideration of up to $575.4 million, consisting of $400.4 million of cash and approximately 5.8 million shares of RMBL class B stock. If you own RMBL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/rmbl/

Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company and its paired-share REIT, ESH Hospitality, Inc., by funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, STAY shareholders will receive $19.50 in cash for each share of STAY common stock that they hold. If you own STAY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/stay/

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: LDKB )

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: LDKB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. ("Fidelity"). Under the terms of the agreement, LDKB shareholders will receive $3.26 in cash and 0.272 shares of Fidelity common stock for each LDKB share they own, representing implied consideration of $18.68 based upon Fidelity's April 26, 2021 closing price of $56.68. If you own LDKB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ldkb/

