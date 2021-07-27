SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds RAVN, QADA; QADB, SNR, And LONE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, N.Y., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by CNH Industrial N.V. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $58.00 per share in cash for each share of RAVN common stock that they hold. If you own RAVN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ravn

QAD Inc. (QADA) - Get Report (NASDAQ: QADB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of QAD Inc. (QADA) - Get Report (NASDAQ: QADB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $87.50 per share in cash for each share of QAD common stock that they hold. If you own QADA-QADB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/qada-qadb

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Ventas, Inc ("Ventas"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SNR shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of Ventas stock for each SNR share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $9.33 based upon Ventas's July 26, 2021 closing price of $59.75. If you own SNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/snr

Lonestar Resources US Inc.(OTC: LONE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTC: LONE) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, LONE shareholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn stock for each LONE share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $9.90 based upon Penn's July 26, 2021 closing price of $19.43. If you own LONE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lone

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

