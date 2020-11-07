SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PRCP, SFBK, CBLI, And PE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Swedish-based Atlas Copco Group. Under the terms of the agreement, PRCP shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each PRCP share that they own. If you own PRCP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/prcp/

SFB Bancorp, Inc.(OTC: SFBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: SFBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of SFBK by Community First Bancorporation. Under the terms of the agreement, SFBK shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each SFBK share that they own. If you own SFBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sfbk/

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Cytocom, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction that will result in one combined entity that will continue to trade publicly. If you own CBLI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cbli/

Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Pioneer Natural Resources Company ("Pioneer Natural"). Under the terms of the agreement, PE stockholders will receive 0.1252 shares of Pioneer Natural common stock for each share of PE common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $9.96 based upon Pioneer Natural's November 5, 2020 closing price of $79.58. If you own PE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pe/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-prcp-sfbk-cbli-and-pe-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301168145.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP