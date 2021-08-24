SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PFOH, TBIO, LDL, And SNR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank(OTC: PFOH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perpetual Federal Savings Bank(OTC: PFOH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("FMAO"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PFOH shareholders will elect to receive either 1.7766 shares of FMAO stock or $41.20 in cash for each share of PFOH common stock that they hold, subject to adjustment based upon 1,833,999 shares of FMAO to be issued in the merger. If you own PFOH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/perpetual-federal-savings-bank-investigation

Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sanofi ("Sanofi") via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $38.00 in cash for each share of TBIO common stock that they hold. If you own TBIO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tbio

Lydall, Inc. (LDL) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lydall, Inc. (LDL) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Unifrax, a specialty materials maker backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $62.10 per share in cash for each share of LDL common stock that they hold. If you own LDL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ldl

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Ventas, Inc ("Ventas"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, SNR shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of Ventas stock for each SNR share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $8.47 based upon Ventas's August 23, 2021 closing price of $54.23. If you own SNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/snr

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-pfoh-tbio-ldl-and-snr-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301361817.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP