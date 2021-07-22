SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ONEM, BOCH, CHMA, And QTS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

1Life Healthcare, Inc. ("One Medical")(NASDAQ: ONEM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of 1Life Healthcare, Inc.(NASDAQ: ONEM) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Iora Health, Inc. ("Iora"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Iora shareholders will receive 56.1 million shares of ONEM common stock. If you own ONEM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/onem

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Columbia Banking System, Inc. (" Columbia"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BOCH shareholders will receive 0.40 Columbia shares for each BOCH share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $13.98 based upon Columbia's July 21, 2021 closing price of $34.94. If you own BOCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/boch

Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Amryt Pharma plc ("Amryt"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CHMA stockholders will receive 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing five Amryt ordinary shares, for each CHMA share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $4.57 based upon Amryt's ADS's July 21, 2021 closing price of $11.54. If you own CHMA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/chma/

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Blackstone Group Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $78.00 per share in cash for each share of QTS common stock that they hold. If you own QTS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/qts/

