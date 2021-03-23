SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NBLX, JCS, RBC, And AEGN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Noble Midstream Partners, LP (NBLX) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Noble Midstream Partners, LP (NBLX) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Chevron Corporation ("Chevron"). Under the terms of the agreement, NBLX unitholders will receive 0.1393 of a share of Chevron common stock for each NBLX unit that they own, representing implied per-unit merger consideration of $14.28 based upon Chevron's March 22, 2021 closing price of $102.54. If you own NBLX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/nblx/

Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC ("Pineapple"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, JCS and Pineapple will combine through a reverse merger that will result in the combined company continuing to trade on the NASDAQ. JCS shareholders are expected to hold approximately 37% of the combined entity. If you own JCS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/jcs/

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed combination with Rexnord Corporation's ("Rexnord") process & motion control business ("PMC Business"). Under the terms of agreement, Rexnord will separate its PMC Business by way of a tax-free spin-off to Rexnord shareholders and then immediately combine it with RBC in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. RBC shareholders will own 61.4% and Rexnord will own 38.6% of the combined entity. If you own RBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/rbc/

Aegion Corporation (AEGN) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aegion Corporation (AEGN) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AEGN shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash for each share of AEGN common stock that they hold. If you own AEGN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/aegn/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-nblx-jcs-rbc-and-aegn-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301254252.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP