SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MDLA, CMO, FIVN, And RPAI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash for each share of MDLA common stock that they hold. If you own MDLA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mdla

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc ("BSPRT"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CMO shareholders will receive a cash payment equal to a 15.75% premium to CMO's diluted book value per share and shares of BSPRT common stock calculated on an adjusted "book-for-book" basis. If you own CMO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cmo

Five9, Inc. (FIVN) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Five9, Inc. (FIVN) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ("Zoom"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FIVN shareholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom stock for each FIVN share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $212.17 based upon Zoom's August 6, 2021 closing price of $383.47. If you own FIVN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fivn

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Kite Realty Group Trust ("Kite Realty"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, RPAI shareholders will receive 0.6230 shares of Kite Realty stock for each RPAI share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $12.74 based upon Kite Realty's August 6, 2021 closing price of $20.45. If you own RPAI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rpai

