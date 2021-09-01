SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds LMRK, SC, TBIO, And SNR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) - Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) - Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by its sponsor, Landmark Dividend LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's unitholders will receive $16.50 per unit in cash for each unit of Landmark Infrastructure that they hold. If you own LMRK units and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lmrk

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) - Get Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) - Get Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA, Inc., via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $41.50 per share in cash for each share of Santander common stock that they hold. If you own SC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sc

Lydall, Inc. (LDL) - Get Lydall, Inc. Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lydall, Inc. (LDL) - Get Lydall, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Unifrax, a specialty materials maker backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $62.10 per share in cash for each share of LDL common stock that they hold. If you own LDL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ldl

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) - Get New Senior Investment Group Inc Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) - Get New Senior Investment Group Inc Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Ventas, Inc ("Ventas"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, SNR shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of Ventas stock for each SNR share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $8.65 based upon Ventas's August 30, 2021 closing price of $55.43. If you own SNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/snr

