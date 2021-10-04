SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds KRA, HOMB, MSON, And VNE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP

Kraton Corporation (KRA) - Get Kraton Corporation ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kraton Corporation (KRA) - Get Kraton Corporation Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by DL Chemical Co., Ltd. Under the terms of the merger agreement, KRA shareholders will receive $46.50 per share in cash for each share of KRA common stock that they hold. If you own KRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/kra

Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) - Get Home BancShares, Inc. ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) - Get Home BancShares, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Happy Bancshares, Inc. ("Happy Bancshares"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of HOMB stock for each Happy Bancshares share they own and will begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by HOMB. If you own HOMB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/homb

Misonix, Inc. (MSON) - Get Misonix Inc ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Misonix, Inc. (MSON) - Get Misonix Inc Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Bioventus Inc. ("Bioventus"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, MSON shareholders may elect to receive either (i) 1.6839 shares of Bioventus stock, or (ii) $28.00 in cash, without interest, for each share of MSON common stock they hold, subject to proration. If you own MSON shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mson

Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) - Get Veoneer, Inc. ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) - Get Veoneer, Inc. Report in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Qualcomm Incorporated and SSW Partners. Pursuant to the merger agreement, VNE shareholders will receive $37.00 per share in cash for each share of VNE common stock that they hold. If you own VNE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vne

