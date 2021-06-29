SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds KNL, DTRC, SBBP, And CNST Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Knoll, Inc. (KNL) - Get Report WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Knoll, Inc. (KNL) - Get Report in connection with the proposed cash-and-stock acquisition of the company by Herman Miller, Inc. ("MLHR"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KNL shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of MLHR common stock for each KNL share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $26.34 based upon MLHR's June 28, 2021 closing price of $47.95. If you own KNL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/knl/

Dakota Territory Resource Corp.(OTC: DTRC) WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dakota Territory Resource Corp.(OTC: DTRC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with JR Resources Corp. ("JR Resources"), its largest shareholder. Pursuant to the merger agreement, a new company ("NewCo") will acquire all outstanding securities of JR Resources and DTRC in exchange for securities of NewCo. DTRC shareholders other than JR Resources will receive one share of NewCo common stock for each DTRC share that they hold. If you own DTRC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/dtrc/

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Xeris"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, SBBP shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of Xeris common stock for each share of SBBP common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $3.51 based upon Xeris' June 28, 2021 closing price of $4.48. If you own SBBP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/sbbp/

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNST) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by MorphoSys AG. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $34.00 for each share of CNST common stock that they hold. If you own CNST shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cnst/

