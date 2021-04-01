SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HWCC, FI, SVBI, And FRPX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Omni Cable, LLC ("OmniCable"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, HWCC shareholders will receive $5.30 in cash for each share of HWCC common stock that they hold. If you own HWCC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hwcc/

Frank's International N.V. (FI) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Frank's International N.V. (FI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Expro Group ("Expro"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Expro shareholders will receive 7.272 FI shares per Expro share they own. Upon consummation of the transaction, FI shareholders will only own approximately 35% of the combined entity, with Expro shareholders owning approximately 65%. If you own FI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fi/

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (SVBI) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (SVBI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Shore Bancshares, Inc. ("Shore"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Shore will acquire SVBI in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which SVBI shareholders will receive $1.59 in cash and 0.6207 of a Shore common stock for each SVBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $12.15 based upon Shore's March 31, 2021 closing price of $17.02. If you own SVBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/svbi/

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Amgen Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $38.00 for each share of FPRX common stock that they hold. If you own FPRX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fprx/

