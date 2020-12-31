SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HLIX, XLNX, SNSS, And AKER Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HLIX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HLIX) in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of the company with Medical Outcomes Research Analytics, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, HLIX stockholders will receive 0.02731 shares of a newly formed company, Forian Inc. If you own HLIX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hlix/

Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, XLNX shareholders will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of XLNX common stack that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $159.05 based upon AMD's December 30, 2020 closing price of $92.29. If you own XLNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/xlnx/

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viracta"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SNSS and Viracta will combine, resulting in current Viracta stockholders owning 86% of the post-close company and leaving only 14% of the surviving entity to current SNSS stockholders. If you own SNSS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/snss/

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("MyMD"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AKER and MyMD will combine resulting in current MyMD stockholders owning 80% of the combined post-close company, leaving AKER stockholders with a mere 20% of the new entity. If you own AKER shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/aker/

