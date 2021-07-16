SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds HGV, LDL, USCR, And ICBK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. ("Diamond") from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (the "Apollo Funds"). Pursuant to the agreement, HGV will issue 34.5 million shares of common stock valued at $1.4 billion to the Apollo Funds and other Diamond stockholders. If you own HGV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/hgv/

Lydall, Inc. (LDL) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lydall, Inc. (LDL) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Unifrax, a specialty materials maker backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $62.10 per share in cash for each share of LDL common stock that they hold. If you own LDL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ldl

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) - Get Reportin connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Vulcan Materials Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $74.00 per share in cash for each share of USCR common stock that they hold. If you own USCR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/uscr/

County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. ("Nicolet"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ICBK shareholders will elect to receive either $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock for each share of ICBK common stock that they hold, subject to proration. If you own ICBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/icbk

