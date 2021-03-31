SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GWPH, PRSP, CMD, And WIFI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) - Get Report WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company ("Jazz"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Jazz will acquire GWPH in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction for $220.00 per American Depositary Share ("ADS"), in the form of $200.00 in cash and $20.00 in Jazz ordinary shares. If you own GWPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gwph/

Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) - Get Report WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Peraton, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PRSP shareholders will receive $29.35 in cash for each share of PRSP common stock that they hold. If you own PRSP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/prsp/

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) - Get Report WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by STERIS plc ("STERIS"). Under the terms of the agreement, STERIS will acquire CMD in a cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which CMD shareholders will receive $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 of a STERIS ordinary share for each CMD share, representing implied merger consideration of approximately $81.14 based upon STERIS' March 30, 2021 closing price of $190.03. If you own CMD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cmd/

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) - Get Report WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Digital Colony Management, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WIFI shareholders will receive $14.00 in cash for each WIFI share that they own. If you own WIFI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/wifi

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-gwph-prsp-cmd-and-wifi-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301260061.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP