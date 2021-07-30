SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GPX, STMP, FOE, And SYKE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Learning Technologies Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $20.85 per share in cash for each share of GPX common stock that they hold. If you own GPX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gpx

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $330.00 per share in cash for each share of STMP common stock that they hold. If you own STMP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stmp

Ferro Corporation (FOE) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ferro Corporation (FOE) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Prince International Corporation, a portfolio company of American Securities, LLC. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $22.00 per share in cash for each share of FOE common stock that they hold. If you own FOE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/foe/

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) - Get Report WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Sitel Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $54.00 per share in cash for each share of SYKE common stock that they hold. If you own SYKE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syke

