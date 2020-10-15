SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GMHI, TRNE, And HCAC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held autonomous vehicle and lidar technology company Luminar Technologies, Inc ("Luminar"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, GMHI will combine with and fold into Luminar, will continue to operate under the Luminar name, and will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LAZR." The combined company is expected to have an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion. If you own GMHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gores-metropoulos-inc/

Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held tech manufacturing company, Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TRNE will acquire Desktop Metal through a reverse merger that will result in Desktop Metal becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has a pro forma equity value of approximately $2.5 billion. At closing, current TRNE shareholders will own only 33% of the combined company, leaving the majority stake to Desktop Metal's existing shareholders. If you own TRNE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/trine-acquisition-corp/

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) - Get Report in connection with HCAC's merger with privately-held Canoo Holdings Ltd. ("Canoo"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, HCAC will acquire Canoo through a reverse merger that will result in Canoo becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has a pro forma equity value of approximately $2.4 billion. If you own HCAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/hennessy-capital-acquisition-corp-iv/

