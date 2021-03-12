SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GLUU, MDCA, FFG, And PTVCA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning...

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025(888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Electronic Arts Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of GLUU common stock that they hold. If you own GLUU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/gluu/

MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA ) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Stagwell Media LP. Under the terms of the agreement, MDCA's shareholders will receive just 26% of the common equity of the post-transaction entity. If you own MDCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mdca/

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) - Get Report in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash for each share of FFG common stock that they hold. If you own FFG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ffg/

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA)WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Protective Insurance Corporation (PTVCA) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Progressive Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PTVCA shareholders will receive $23.30 in cash for each share of PTVCA common stock that they hold. If you own PTVCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ptvca/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-gluu-mdca-ffg-and-ptvca-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301246547.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP