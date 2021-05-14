SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GFN, JCS, FCAC, And EBSB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025(888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

General Finance Corporation (GFN) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of General Finance Corporation (GFN) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by United Rentals, Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $19.00 in cash for each share of GFN common stock that they hold. If you own GFN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gfn/

Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC ("Pineapple"). Under the terms of the agreement, JCS and Pineapple will combine through a reverse merger that will result in the combined company continuing to trade on the NASDAQ. JCS shareholders are expected to hold approximately 37% of the combined entity. If you own JCS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/jcs/

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Sharecare ("Sharecare"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FCAC will acquire Sharecare through a reverse merger that will result in the combined company continuing to trade on the NASDAQ. If you own FCAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/fcac/

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Independent Bank Corp. ("Independent"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, EBSB shareholders will receive 0.2750 of a share of Independent common stock for each EBSB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $21.66 based upon Independent's May 13, 2021 closing price of $78.76. If you own EBSB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/ebsb/

