SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FLIR, PS, TCF, And SNCA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025(888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ("Teledyne"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FLIR shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $55.85 based upon Teledyne's February 12, 2021 closing price of $387.91. If you own FLIR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/flir

Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Vista Equity Partners. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, PS shareholders will receive $20.26 per share in cash for each share of PS common stock that they hold. If you own PS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ps/

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) - Get Report in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of the company with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (" Huntington"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TCF shareholders will receive 3.0028 shares of Huntington common stock for each share of TCF that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $43.39 based upon Huntington's February 12, 2021 closing price of $14.45. If you own TCF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/tcf/

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Leading BioSciences, Inc. ("LBS"). Under the terms of the agreement, LBS shareholders will receive shares of SNCA, resulting in LBS stockholders owning a majority of the combined company, with SNCA shareholders owning just 26.2% of the surviving combined entity. If you own SNCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/snca/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-flir-ps-tcf-and-snca-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301229407.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP