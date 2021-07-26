SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FIVN, RPAI, FCCY, And STFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Five9, Inc. (FIVN) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Five9, Inc. (FIVN) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Five9 shareholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Zoom stock for each Five9 share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $198.77 based upon Zoom's July 23, 2021 closing price of $359.23. If you own FIVN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fivn

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Kite Realty Group Trust. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RPAI shareholders will receive 0.6230 shares of Kite Realty stock for each RPAI share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $12.07 based upon Kite Realty's July 23, 2021 closing price of $19.38. If you own RPAI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rpai

1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. ("Lakeland"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, 1 st Constitution shareholders will receive 1.3577 shares of Lakeland stock for each 1 st Constitution share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $21.82 based upon Lakeland's July 23, 2021 closing price of $16.07. If you own FCCY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fccy

State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of State Auto Financial Corporation (STFC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. ("Liberty Mutual"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Liberty Mutual will acquire all of the publicly held shares of common stock of State Auto Financial for $52.00 per share in cash. If you own STFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stfc

