SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FCBP, TRMT, STL, And KNL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025(888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Pursuant to the merger agreement, FCBP shareholders will receive 0.6603 shares of Enterprise common stock for each FCBP share that they own, representing implied per-share consideration of $33.33 for FCBP stockholders based on the $50.47 closing price of Enterprise stock on May 7, 2021. If you own FCBP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/fcbp/

Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by RMR Mortgage Trust ("RMRM"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, TRMT shareholders will receive 0.520 of a share of RMRM common stock for each TRMT share that they own, representing implied per-share consideration of approximately $6.27 based upon RMRM's May 7, 2021 closing price of $12.06. If you own TRMT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/trmt/

Sterling Bancorp (STL) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sterling Bancorp (STL) - Get Reportin connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Webster Financial Corporation ("WBS"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, STL shareholders will receive 0.463 shares of WBS common stock for each STL share that they own, representing implied per-share consideration of approximately $25.86 based upon WBS's May 7, 2021 closing price of $55.85. If you own STL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/stl/

Knoll, Inc. (KNL) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Knoll, Inc. (KNL) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Herman Miller, Inc. ("MLHR"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, KNL shareholders will receive $11.00 in cash and 0.32 shares of MLHR common stock for each KNL share that they own, representing implied per-share consideration of approximately $24.98 based upon MLHR's May 7, 2021 closing price of $43.68. If you own KNL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/knl/

