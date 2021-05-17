SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds FBC, PFPT, GRA, And FCBP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) - Get Report WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ("NYCB"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FBC shareholders will receive 4.0151 shares of NYCB common stock for each FBC share that they own, representing implied per share merger consideration of $47.22 based upon NYCB's May 14, 2021 closing price of $11.76. If you own FBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fbc/

Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) - Get Report in connection with the proposed all-cash acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, PFPT shareholders will receive $176.00 in cash for each share of PFPT common stock that they hold. If you own PFPT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/pfpt/

W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) - Get Report WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of W. R. Grace & Co.(NYSE: GRA ) in connection with the proposed all-cash acquisition of the company by Standard Industries Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GRA shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of GRA common stock that they hold. If you own GRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/gra/

First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) - Get Report WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Enterprise Financial Services Corp. ("Enterprise"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, FCBP shareholders will receive 0.6603 shares of Enterprise common stock for each FCBP share that they own, representing implied per-share consideration of $33.08 for FCBP stockholders based on the $50.10 closing price of Enterprise stock on May 14, 2021. If you own FCBP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/fcbp/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-fbc-pfpt-gra-and-fcbp-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301292267.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP