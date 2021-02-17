SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds EGOV, GRNV, LACQ, And GWPH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025(888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

NIC Inc. (EGOV) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NIC Inc. (EGOV) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) - Get Report. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash for each share of EGOV common stock that they hold. If you own EGOV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/egov/

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (GRNV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (GRNV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Helbiz, Inc. ("Helbiz"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GRNV will acquire Helbiz through a reverse merger that will result in Helbiz becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. If you own GRNV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/grnv/

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (LACQ) - Get Report, in connection with the company's proposed merger with Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, LACQ will acquire Ensyce through a reverse merger that will result in Ensysce becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. If you own LACQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/lacq/

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company ("Jazz"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Jazz will acquire GWPH in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction for $220.00 per American Depositary Share ("ADS"), in the form of $200.00 in cash and $20.00 in Jazz ordinary shares. If you own GWPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gwph/

