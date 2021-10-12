SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds EBMT, ESBK, KRA, And HOMB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT )

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT ) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of First Community Bancorp, Inc. ("First Community"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, First Community shareholders will receive $276.32 in cash and 37.7492 shares of EBMT stock for each First Community share they hold, for a total transaction value of approximately $41.3 million. If you own EBMT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/eagle-bancorp-montana-inc-investigation

Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) - Get Elmira Savings Bank Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Elmira Savings Bank (ESBK) - Get Elmira Savings Bank Reportin connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Community Bank System, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ESBK shareholders will receive $23.10 per share in cash for each share of ESBK common stock that they hold. If you own ESBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/esbk

Kraton Corporation (KRA) - Get Kraton Corporation Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kraton Corporation (KRA) - Get Kraton Corporation Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by DL Chemical Co., Ltd. Under the terms of the merger agreement, KRA shareholders will receive $46.50 per share in cash for each share of KRA common stock that they hold. If you own KRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/kra

Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) - Get Home BancShares, Inc. Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) - Get Home BancShares, Inc. Report in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of Happy Bancshares, Inc. ("Happy Bancshares"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Happy Bancshares shareholders will receive 2.17 shares of HOMB stock for each Happy Bancshares share they own and will begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by HOMB. If you own HOMB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/homb

