SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DMYD, NGA, TPGY And IPV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (DMYD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (DMYD) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Genius Sports Group Limited ("GSG"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, DMYD will acquire GSG through a reverse merger that will result in GSG becoming a public company. If you own DMYD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/dmyd/

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with The Lion Electric Co. ("Lion Electric"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, NGA will acquire Lion Electric through a reverse merger that will result in Lion Electric becoming a publicly traded company. If you own NGA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/nga/

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) in connection with the company's proposed merger with EV Charged B.V. ("EVBox"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TPGY will acquire EVBox through a reverse merger, with EVBox surviving as the new publicly-traded company. If you own TPGY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/tpgy/

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held Aeva Inc. ("Aeva"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IPV will acquire Aeva through a reverse merger that will result in Aeva becoming a publicly traded company. If you own IPV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ipv/

