SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DLMV And HCAC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Delmarva Bancshares, Inc.(OTC: DLMV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Delmarva Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: DLMV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BV Financial Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, DLMV shareholders will be entitled to receive $8.90 in cash for each share of DLMV common stock that they own. If you own DLMV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/delmarva-bancshares-inc/

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) - Get Report in connection with the company's merger with privately-held Canoo Holdings Ltd. ("Canoo"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, the company will acquire Canoo through a reverse merger that will result in Canoo becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has a pro forma equity value of approximately $2.4 billion. If you own HCAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/hennessy-capital-acquisition-corp-iv/

