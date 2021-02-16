SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CUB, CRHM, VIE, And SPRQ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital ("Veritas") and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation ("Evergreen"), an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"). Under the terms of the agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of Cubic common stock that they hold. If you own CUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cub/

CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Well Health Technologies Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $4.00 in cash for each share of CRHM common stock that they hold. If you own CRHM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/crhm/

Viela Bio, Inc. (VIE) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viela Bio, Inc. (VIE) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Horizon Therapeutics plc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which VIE's shareholders will receive $53.00 for each share of VIE common stock that they hold. If you own VIE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/vie/

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (SPRQ)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (SPRQ) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Sunlight Financial LLC ("Sunlight"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SPRQ will acquire Sunlight through a reverse merger that will result in Sunlight becoming a publicly listed company. If you own SPRQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sprq/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-cub-crhm-vie-and-sprq-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301228564.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP