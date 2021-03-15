SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CTB, CUB, CRHM And IPHI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ("Goodyear"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CTB shareholders will receive $41.75 in cash and 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per share of CTB stock, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $58.23 based upon Goodyear's March 12, 2021 closing price of $18.17. If you own CTB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ctb/

Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, CUB shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of CUB common stock that they hold. If you own CUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cub/

CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Well Health Technologies Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $4.00 in cash for each share of CRHM common stock that they hold. If you own CRHM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/crhm/

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Inphi Corporation (IPHI) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, IPHI shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of the newly-combined company for each IPHI share that they own. If you own IPHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/iphi/

