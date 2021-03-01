SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CRHM, VIE, PROS, And EXPC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Well Health Technologies Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $4.00 in cash for each share of CRHM common stock that they hold. If you own CRHM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/crhm/

Viela Bio, Inc. (VIE) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viela Bio, Inc. (VIE) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Horizon Therapeutics plc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which VIE's shareholders will receive $53.00 for each share of VIE common stock that they hold. If you own VIE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/vie/

ProSight Global, Inc. (PROS) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ProSight Global, Inc. (PROS) - Get Reportin connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. ("TowerBrook") and Further Global Capital Management ("Further Global"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, affiliates of TowerBrook and Further Global will acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of PROS for $12.85 per share in cash. If you own PROS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pros/

Experience Investment Corp. (EXPC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Experience Investment Corp. (EXPC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc. ("Blade"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, EXPC will acquire Blade through a reverse merger that will result in Blade becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. The estimated post-transaction equity value of the combined company is approximately $825 million. If you own EXPC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/EXPC/

