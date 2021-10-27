SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds COLB, XLRN, ACBI. And ECHO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) - Get Columbia Banking System, Inc. Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) - Get Columbia Banking System, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("Umpqua"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 of a share of COLB stock for each Umpqua share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $20.85 based upon COLB's October 26, 2021 closing price of $34.86. If you own COLB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/colb

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) - Get Acceleron Pharma Inc Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) - Get Acceleron Pharma Inc Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Merck & Co., Inc. ("Merck") (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report, via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, XLRN shareholders will receive $180.00 per share in cash for each share of XLRN common stock that they hold. If you own XLRN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xlrn

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) - Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) - Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Report in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by SouthState Corporation ("SouthState"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, ACBI shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of South State common stock for each ACBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $27.93 based upon SouthState's October 26, 2021 closing price of $77.59. If you own ACBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/acbi

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) - Get Echo Global Logistics, Inc Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) - Get Echo Global Logistics, Inc Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds managed by The Jordan Company, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ECHO shareholders will receive $48.25 per share in cash for each share of ECHO stock that they hold. If you own ECHO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/echo

