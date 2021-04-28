SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds COHR, MSGN, MX, And PFBI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR )

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Coherent, Inc. (COHR) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by II-VI Incorporated ("II-VI"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, COHR shareholders will receive $220.00 in cash and 0.91 shares of II-VI common stock for each COHR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $290.84 based upon II-VI's April 26, 2021 closing price of $77.85. If you own COHR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cohr/

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ("MSGE"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MSGN shareholders will receive 0.172 shares of MSGE for each share of MSGN common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $15.78 based upon MSGE's April 26, 2021 closing price of $91.75. If you own MSGN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/msgn/

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (MX) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Wise Road Capital LTD. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $29.00 per share in cash for each share of MX that they hold. If you own MX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mx/

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PFBI shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples stock for each share of PFBI common stock that they hold, representing implied per share merger consideration of $19.55 based upon Peoples' April 26, 2021 closing price of $33.71. If you own PFBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pfbi/

