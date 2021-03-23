SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds COHR, FLIR, CUB, And CRHM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025(888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Coherent, Inc. (COHR) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Coherent, Inc. (COHR) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Lumentum will acquire COHR in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which COHR shareholders will receive $100.00 in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each COHR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $201.33 based upon Lumentum's March 22, 2021 closing price of $85.51. If you own COHR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cohr/

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) - Get Report WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ("Teledyne"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FLIR shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $56.30 based upon Teledyne's March 22, 2021 closing price of $394.20. If you own FLIR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/flir

Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital and Elliott Investment Management L.P.'s affiliate Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of CUB common stock that they hold. If you own CUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cub/

CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Well Health Technologies Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $4.00 in cash for each share of CRHM common stock that they hold. If you own CRHM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/crhm/

