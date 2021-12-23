SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CCMP, GCP, MIME, And SUNS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) - Get CMC Materials, Inc. Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) - Get CMC Materials, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of CCMP by Entegris, Inc. ("Entegris"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, CCMP stockholders will receive $133.00 in cash and 0.4506 shares of Entegris common stock for each share of CCMP common stock that they own, representing implied merger consideration of $192.91 based upon Entegris' December 21, 2021 closing price of $132.96. If you own CCMP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ccmp

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) - Get GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) - Get GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. Report, in connection with the proposed acquisition of GCP by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. Pursuant to the merger agreement, GCP shareholders will receive $32.00 in cash for each share of GCP common stock that they hold. If you own GCP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gcp

Mimecast Limited (MIME) - Get Mimecast Limited Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mimecast Limited (MIME) - Get Mimecast Limited Report, in connection with the proposed acquisition of MIME by Permira. Pursuant to the merger agreement, MIME shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash for each share of MIME common stock that they hold. If you own MIME shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mime

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS) - Get SLR Senior Investment Corp Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS) - Get SLR Senior Investment Corp Report in connection with the proposed merger of SUNS with SLR Investment Corp. ("SLRC"). Pursuant to the proposed merger, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value ("NAV") equal to the NAV of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing. The exchange ratio will be determined within forty-eight hours prior to the closing such that shares issued by SLRC to SUNS shareholders will result in an ownership split of the combined company based on the respective NAVs of each of SLRC and SUNS. If you own SUNS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/suns

