SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CAI, XENT, STFR, And ALTA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

CAI International, Inc. (CAI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CAI International, Inc. (CAI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash transaction pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $56.00 for each share of CAI common stock that they own. If you own CAI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cai

Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Medtronic plc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $28.25 per share in cash for each share of XENT common stock that they hold. If you own XENT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xent

Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc.(OTC: STFR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (OTC: STFR) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Independence Realty Trust, Inc. ("ITR"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, each STFR common share will be converted into 0.905 shares of newly issued IRT common stock. If you own STFR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stfr

Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Altabancorp (ALTA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Glacier Bancorp, Inc. ("Glacier"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, ALTA shareholders will receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each ALTA share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $41.68 based upon Glacier's August 19, 2021 closing price of $52.29. If you own ALTA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/altabancorp-investigation

