SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BPFH, PRAH, TPCO, And TLND Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by SVB Financial Group ("SIVB"). Under the terms of the agreement, BPFH's shareholders will receive $2.10 in cash and 0.0228 shares of SIVB common stock for each BPFH share, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $13.46 based upon SIVB's April 13, 2021 closing price of $498.14. If you own BPFH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/bpfh/

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of PRA Health Sciences Inc. (PRAH) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by ICON plc ("ICLR"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PRAH shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 shares of ICLR stock for each share of PRAH common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $161.69 based upon ICLR's April 13, 2021 closing price of $198.03. If you own TPCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/prah/

Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tribune Publishing Company (TPCO) - Get Report in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Alden Global Capital will acquire all outstanding shares of TPCO common stock that it does not already own for $17.25 per share in cash. If you own TPCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tpco/

Talend S.A. (TLND) - Get ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Talend S.A. (TLND) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo, L.P. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $66.00 for each ordinary share of TLND and American Depositary Share that they hold. If you own TLND shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tlnd/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-bpfh-prah-tpco-and-tlnd-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301268948.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP