SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BMHC, SFBK, WPX, And PTI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Builders FirstSource, Inc. ("BLDR"). Under the terms of the agreement, BMCH shareholders will receive 1.3125 BLDR shares for each share of BMCH common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $44.40 based upon BLDR's November 12, 2020 closing price of $33.83. If you own BMCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/bmc-stock-holdings-inc/

SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: SFBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: SFBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of SFBK by Community First Bancorporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SFBK shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each share of SFBK stock that they own. If you own SFBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sfbk/

WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Devon Energy Corporation ("DVN"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WPX shareholders will receive 0.5165 shares of DVN for each share of WPX common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $5.80 based upon DVN's November 12, 2020 closing price of $11.22. If you own WPX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/wpx/

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Yumanity"). Under the terms of the agreement, PTI will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of PTI common stock, with existing PTI shareholders owning only 32.5% of the new entity. If you own PTI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc/

