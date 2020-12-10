SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BMCH, RESI, SFBK, And ACAM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025(888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BMCH stockholders will receive only 1.3125 BLDR shares for each share of BMCH common stock they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $ based upon BLDR's December 8, 2020 closing price of $. If you own BMCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/bmc-stock-holdings-inc/

Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a partnership led by Pretium Partners, LLC and Ares Management Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RESI shareholders will receive $16.25 per share in cash. If you own RESI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/resi/

SFB Bancorp, Inc.(OTC: SFBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: SFBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of SFBK by Community First Bancorporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SFBK shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each SFBK share that they own. If you own SFBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sfbk/

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz"). Under the terms of the agreement, ACAM will acquire CarLotz through a reverse merger that will result in CarLotz becoming a public company. If you own ACAM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/acam/

