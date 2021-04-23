SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BFTL, OBLN, FI, And BMTC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Bank of Fincastle(OTCM: BFTL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bank of Fincastle (OTCM: BFTL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by First National Corporation ("First National"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BFTL shareholders may elect to receive either $3.30 in cash, 0.1649 shares of First National common stock, or a combination of cash and First National stock for each share of BFTL that they own. If you own BFTL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/bftl/

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) - Get Report in connection with the proposed merger of the company with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ("ReShape"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ReShape will acquire OBLN in an all-stock transaction, pursuant to which OBLN will be renamed ReShape Lifesciences Inc. If you own OBLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/obln/

Frank's International N.V. (FI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Frank's International N.V. (FI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Expro Group ("Expro"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Expro shareholders will receive 7.272 FI shares per Expro share they own. Upon consummation of the transaction, FI shareholders will only own approximately 35% of the combined entity, with Expro shareholders owning approximately 65%. If you own FI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/fi/

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by WSFS Financial Corporation ("WSFS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BMTC shareholders will receive 0.90 shares of WSFS common stock for each BMTC share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $43.16 based upon WSFS' April 22, 2021 closing price of $47.96. If you own BMTC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/bmtc

