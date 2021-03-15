SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ATH, LDKB, WIFI, And PBCT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Apollo Global Management, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Athene common shareholders will receive 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock for each share of ATH that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $55.24 based upon Apollo's March 12, 2021 closing share price of $48.08. Upon closing of the merger, ATH shareholders will own only 24% of the newly-combined company. If you own ATH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ath/

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: LDKB )

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: LDKB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. ("Fidelity"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, LDKB shareholders will receive $3.26 in cash and 0.272 shares of Fidelity common stock for each LDKB share that they own. If you own LDKB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ldkb/

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (WIFI) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Digital Colony Management, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, WIFI shareholders will receive $14.00 in cash for each WIFI share that they own. If you own WIFI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/wifi

People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT )

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, PBCT shareholders will receive 0.118 shares of M&T common stock for each PBCT share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $18.59 based upon M&T's March 12, 2021 closing share price of $157.56. If you own PBCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pbct/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-ath-ldkb-wifi-and-pbct-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301247321.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP