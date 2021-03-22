SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ATH, LDKB, PBCT, And CTB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo"). Under the terms of the agreement, ATH shareholders will receive 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock for each ATH share they own, representing implied consideration of $54.34 based upon Apollo's March 19, 2021 closing price of $47.29. If you own ATH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ath/

Landmark Bancorp, Inc.(OTC: LDKB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Landmark Bancorp, Inc.(OTC: LDKB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. ("Fidelity"). Under the terms of the agreement, LDKB shareholders will receive $3.26 in cash and 0.272 shares of Fidelity common stock for each LDKB share they own, representing implied consideration of $19.51 based upon Fidelity's March 19, 2021 closing price of $59.74. If you own LDKB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ldkb/

People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T"). Under the terms of the agreement, PBCT shareholders will receive 0.118 shares of M&T common stock per share of PBCT, representing implied consideration of $17.94 based upon M&T's March 19, 2021 closing price of $152.07. If you own PBCT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pbct/

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ("Goodyear"). Under the terms of the agreement, CTB shareholders will receive $41.75 in cash and 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per share of CTB stock, representing implied consideration of $57.37 based upon Goodyear's March 19, 2021 closing price of $17.22. If you own CTB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ctb/

