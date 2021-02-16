SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ARYA, GLUU, AJRD And RP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025(888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp. III (ARYA) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp. III (ARYA) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. ("Nautilus"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ARYA will acquire Nautilus through a reverse merger that will result in Nautilus becoming a becoming a public company traded on the NASDAQ. If you own ARYA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/arya/

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Electronic Arts Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of GLUU common stock that they hold. If you own GLUU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/gluu/

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aerojet shareholders will receive $56.00 in cash, without interest, less any dividends declared prior to the merger. The per share price is expected to be reduced to $51.00 after the expected pre-closing payment of a special cash dividend of $5.00 per share to Aerojet shareholders. If you own AJRD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/ajrd/

RealPage, Inc. (RP) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of RealPage, Inc. (RP) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Thoma Bravo, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RealPage shareholders will receive $88.75 in cash for each share of RealPage common stock that they hold. If you own RP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/rp/

