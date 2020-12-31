SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ANCN, PRVL, TLRY, And GNBF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Chemomab Ltd. ("Chemomab"). ANCN will combine with Chemomab via a reverse-merger to create a publicly traded company. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, ANCN shareholders will only own approximately 10% of the combined company, prior to additional PIPE financing. If you own ANCN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ancn/

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Eli Lilly and Company. Under the terms of the agreement, PRVL shareholders will only receive $22.50 per share in cash and a contingent value right of up to $4.00 for each PRVL share that they hold. If you own PRVL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/prvl/

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) - Get Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Aphria Inc. ("Aphria"). Under the terms of the agreement, Aphria shareholders will receive 0.8381 TLRY shares for each Aphria share they own. At closing, TLRY shareholders will own only 38% of the combined company. If you own TLRY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/TLRY/

GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: GNBF) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with LINKBANCORP, Inc. ("LINKBANCORP"). Under the terms of the agreement, GNBF shareholders may elect to receive either $87.68 in cash or 7.3064 shares of LINKBANCORP stock for each GNBF share they own. If you own GNBF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gnbf/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-ancn-prvl-tlry-and-gnbf-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301199551.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP