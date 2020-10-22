SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds AMAG, SCBH, MR, And VRTU Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) - Get Report - URGENT-TENDER OFFER EXPIRES NOVEMBER 12, 2020.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Covis Group S.à r.l. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, AMAG shareholders will receive $13.75 for each share of AMAG common stock that they own. If you own AMAG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/amag/

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings(OTCPK: SCBH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCPK: SCBH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Enterprise Financial Services Corp ("Enterprise"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SCBH shareholders will receive 0.5061 shares of Enterprise common stock for each SCBH share that they own, representing implied per-share consideration of $14.87 based upon Enterprise's October 20, 2020 closing price of $29.38. If you own SCBH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/seacoast-commerce-banc-holdings-inc/

Montage Resources Corporation (MR) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Montage Resources Corporation (MR) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Southwestern Energy Company ("SWN"). Under the terms of the agreement, MR shareholders will receive 1.8656 shares of SWN for each share of MR common stock that they own, representing implied per-share consideration of approximately $5.34 based upon SWN's October 20, 2020 closing price of $2.86. If you own MR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/montage-resources-corporation/

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Virtusa Corporation (VRTU) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Baring Private Equity Asia. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, VRTU shareholders will receive $51.35 for each share of VRTU common stock they own. If you own VRTU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/virtusa-corporation/

