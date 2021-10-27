SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ADMS, FLXN, AZPN, And EBMT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) - Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) - Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ADMS shareholders will receive $8.10 per share in cash, plus two non-tradable contingent value rights collectively worth up to $1.00 per share in cash, payable upon achieving certain net sales thresholds of ADMS's lead product, GOCOVRI, for each share of ADMS stock that they hold. If you own ADMS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/adms

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc (FLXN) - Get Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc (FLXN) - Get Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. ("Pacira"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Pacira will acquire all outstanding shares of FLXN for $8.50 per share in cash, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right, entitling FLXN stockholders to receive up to an additional $8.00 per share in cash if certain milestones are achieved. If you own FLXN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/flxn

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) - Get Aspen Technology, Inc. ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) - Get Aspen Technology, Inc. Report in connection with the company's proposed merger with Emerson Electric Co.'s industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AZPN shareholders will receive approximately $87 per share in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of AZPN common stock they own. If you own AZPN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/azpn

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) - Get Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. ReportWeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) - Get Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Report in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of First Community Bancorp, Inc. ("First Community"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, First Community shareholders will receive $276.32 in cash and 37.7492 shares of EBMT stock for each First Community share they hold. If you own EBMT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/eagle-bancorp-montana-inc-investigation

