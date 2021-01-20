SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ACTC, CMD, VIH And BPFH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Proterra Inc ("Proterra"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ACTC will acquire Proterra through a reverse merger that will result in Proterra becoming a public company. If you own ACTC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/actc .

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by STERIS plc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, STERIS will acquire CMD in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which CMD shareholders will receive $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 of a STERIS ordinary share for each CMD share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $80.69 based upon STERIS' January 19, 2021 closing price of $188.71. If you own CMD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cmd .

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Bakkt Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, VPC Impact will acquire Bakkt through a reverse merger that will result in Bakkt becoming a public company. If you own VIH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/vih .

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) - Get Report

WeissLaw LLPis investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc (BPFH) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by SVB Financial Group ("SVB"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BPFH's shareholders will receive $2.10 in cash and 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock for each BPFH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $12.83 based upon SVB's January 19, 2021 closing price of $470.66. If you own BPFH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/bpfh/

