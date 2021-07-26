SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates West Suburban Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of West Suburban Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of West Suburban Bancorp, Inc. ("West Suburban" or the "Company") (OTC: WNRP) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Old Second Bancorp Inc. ("Old Second") (OSBC) - Get Report). Under the terms of the merger agreement, West Suburban shareholders will receive $271.15 in cash and 42.413 shares of Old Second stock for each West Suburban share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $769.93 based upon Old Second's July 23, 2021 closing price of $11.76. The transaction is valued at approximately $297 million.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether: (i) West Suburban's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates West Suburban's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

