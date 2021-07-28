SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Valley Republic Bancorp

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Valley Republic Bancorp ("Valley Republic" or the "Company") (OTC: VLLX) in connection with...

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Valley Republic Bancorp ("Valley Republic" or the "Company") (OTC: VLLX) in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with TriCo Bancshares ("TriCo") (TCBK) - Get Report. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive 0.95 shares of TriCo stock for each Valley Republic share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $38.07 based upon TriCo's July 27, 2021 closing price of $40.07. The transaction is valued at approximately $165.6 million.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether Valley Republic's board acted in the best interest of Valley Republic's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the board was fully informed as to the valuation of TriCo, and whether all information regarding the process undertaken by the board and the valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed to Valley Republic's public shareholders.

